PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Forward Christine Sinclair has re-signed with the Portland Thorns FC through 2022, the club announced Thursday.

Sinclair's contract extension includes an option for the 2023 season, the club said. 2022 will be her 10th season with the club.

"We are excited to re-sign Christine so that she can continue her career as a Thorn. She’s always been a Thorn, and she’s made it clear that she always wants to be a Thorn," said Karina LeBlanc, Thorns FC general manager. "What she has done for this team as a leader, for this organization and this community has been massive. She is a great human and the epitome of what a Thorns player should be."

Sinclair has helped Thorns FC win two NWSL Championships (2013, 2017), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), the NWSL Fall Series (2020), the NWSL Challenge Cup (2021) and the Women’s International Champions Cup (2021). Sinclair is the club’s all-time career leader in games played (143), games started (140), minutes played (12,404) and goals (54).

"Sinclair is a player who has proudly represented the Thorns organization since day one of the NWSL," said Thorns FC head coach Rhian Wilkinson. "Her ability to maintain the very top professional standard for as long as she has, her understanding of the game, her finishing ability, and her leadership make her a player we could not be prouder to have represent us."

During the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Sinclair helped Canada win gold.