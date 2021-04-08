PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced Thursday that the team has signed free-agent forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a 10-day contract.
Hollis-Jefferson, 26, was selected by the Blazers with the 23rd overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft and then dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in a draft-night trade. He signed with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.
After a season with Toronto, he signed a training camp contract with Minnesota Timberwolves in Dec. 2020 before being waived that same month.
Hollis-Jefferson holds career averages of 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.94 steals and 22.6 minutes in 294 games with Brooklyn and Toronto.
Hollis-Jefferson will wear No. 2 for the Blazers.
