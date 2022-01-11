PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timber announced Tuesday that forward Tega Ikoba has signed as an MLS Homegrown Player.

Ikoba, 18, becomes the fourth prospect of the Timbers Academy program to sign a Homegrown Player contract since the club's inaugural season in 2011. Ikoba's contract is through the 2024 season.

"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to sign our academy player, Tega, with the first team. He brings a different dynamic to our attack and has enormous potential as a young player," said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese. "We appreciate the support of Tega’s family in making this possible and look forward to helping him develop as a great forward."

During his one collegiate season at University of North Carolina (2021), Ikoba tallied a team-best six goals and two assists in 19 games played. He earned ACC All-Freshman Team honors.

Ikoba made seven appearances for T2 in 2020 while with the Timbers Academy. The Timbers say Ikoba joined the club for their 2020 preseason in Costa Rica and 2021 preseason in Arizona.