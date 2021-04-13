PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced Tuesday that free-agent forward TJ Leaf has signed a two-way contract with the team.
Leaf, 23, holds career averages of 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 8.7 minutes in 139 games with the Indiana Pacers.
Leaf was selected with the 18th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Indiana following his freshman season at UCLA.
He was traded from Indiana to the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of the 2020-21 season. He was waived by Oklahoma City on Dec. 18.
Blazers said Leaf will wear No. 18 for the team.
