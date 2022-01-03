PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A long time Portland Parks & Recreations project in the Foster-Powell neighborhood is complete, the department announced Monday.
A renovation of Laurelwood Park at SE 64th Street and Foster Road was originally chosen as a design concept by the neighborhood in 2013, centering around a new plaza. In June 2019, the late former Parks Commissioner Nick Fish allocated $1.4 million from System Development Charges to move the concept forward.
“The renovated park is an instant neighborhood showcase and destination,” says Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio. “I look forward joining neighbors to enjoy the transformed, vibrant public space, as well as the cafes, restaurants, and other businesses along and near Southeast Foster Road.”
Including in the renovation is new pathways, two lawn areas, three areas for new plantings and a designated location for a future art installation.
