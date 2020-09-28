COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A teen missing for 30 hours in the wilderness near Mount St. Helens has been found alive, according to deputies.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Anthony Mancuso was found by search crews at around 9:15 p.m. Monday. He walked out on his own with the searchers Monday night.
Search and rescue crews reported finding Mancuso’s shoes about 150 yards from where he was last seen. They continued to search in the same general direction and found him Monday evening.
“Thank you to everyone who helped to search and all of you who offered to help,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
At about 3 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a missing person call near the Hummock's Trailhead off of SR-504.
Mancuso was hiking with his mom and 13-year-old sister when he left the trail to use the restroom, but he did not rejoin his family.
He did not have any supplies or a cell phone with him, according to the sheriff's office.
Crews searched for Mancuso on Sunday but did not locate him. The search resumed Monday morning and into the evening, when he was found.
(2) comments
Uhh..that's not good. That sounds like a possible cougar sitch.
It's no disgrace to turn around and be "lost." But it's mighty inconvenient and embarrassing.
