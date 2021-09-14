Portland firefighters are investigating what caused two apartment buildings to go up in flames.

Crews were called to Southeast 90th Place this afternoon and has the fire mostly extinguished in less than 15 minutes.

Four kids, three kids displaced after two apartment buildings catch fire

Image: KPTV

Firefighters say the flames spread through two apartment buildings on all floors including the attic spaces.

Four adults and three kids were displaced. The Red Cross is helping them.

