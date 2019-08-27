PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A four-alarm fire that spread from a field to buildings and cars in northeast Portland is believed to have been “intentionally set,” according to investigators.
Portland Fire & Rescue released additional information about the fire Tuesday.
It started Monday evening in the area of Northeast 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street. Firefighters described it as a large grass fire that started in a field and spread to nearby properties.
The Lumberyard indoor bicycle park was damaged, as well as a boxing gym and another unoccupied gym.
Those involved with the boxing gym were stunned by the damage.
“This is more than where we train, it’s our home away from home,” said Waldo Rojas, professional boxer and trainer for Grand Avenue Boxing Gym. “We build such a close community with everyone here.”
The fire also spread to nearby homes, severely damaging at least one townhome. Fifty cars at a car lot were damaged by the fire, as well.
A Portland Fire & Rescue investigator said Tuesday that the fire is believed to have been intentionally set. No further details were released as the investigation continues.
Investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with additional information or video connected with the case to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
Portland Fire & Rescue reported receiving assistance from other agencies, with a total of 120 firefighters responding to the scene to help control the blaze.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.