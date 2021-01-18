PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A serious crash shut down southbound Interstate 205 in northeast Portland on Monday.
Emergency crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m.
The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division first reported it was a four-car crash near Northeast Killingsworth Street, with two of the vehicles catching fire.
A photo from police at the scene showed two vehicles destroyed by the fire.
Southbound I-205 is closed at Killingsworth for a 4-car crash with 2-vehicle fire. All lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/ROcKdy9wWX— PPB Traffic Division (@ppbtraffic) January 18, 2021
Portland Fire & Rescue reported that four people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, with two of those people critically injured.
I-205 Southbound near NE Sandy Exit: vehicle crash, 4 patients transported to the hospital, 2 critical, 1 with burn injuries, expect severe traffic delays. #alert @PBOTinfo— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 18, 2021
All southbound lanes were blocked. Tripcheck.com showed southbound I-205 traffic backed up to the Washington side of the Glenn Jackson Bridge.
No further details were immediately released.
