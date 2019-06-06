MOUNT RAINIER, WA (KPTV) - Crews have successfully rescued four climbers who had been stranded on Mount Rainier since Monday.
The National Park Service said the hikers, identified Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy, of Portland, Ruslan Khasbulatov, of Jersey City, New Jersey, Vasily Aushev and Kostya "Constantine" Toporov, both of New York, were found alive Thursday morning and taken to the hospital for exposure to cold.
The group of hikers started their ascent on May 31 from White River Campground. NPS said the hikers became stranded below Liberty Cap on the Liberty Ridge on the north side of the mountain.
The communications center at Mt. Rainier received a call for help Monday afternoon and sent a helicopter to perform reconnaissance of the Liberty Ridge route. The helicopter saw the hikers signaling for help, but gusts of up to 30 mph made rescue using short-haul techniques impossible.
NPS said a backup plan to drop equipment to the climbers was thwarted by the same conditions.
On Tuesday, rangers again attempted to reach the climbers by air, but winds of up to 30 mph again thwarted their efforts. The hikers had been able to descend about 250-feet to a more sheltered, but still precarious position, NPS said.
Rangers attempted to reach the hikers for a third time later that afternoon when winds calmed briefly, but a layer of clouds moved in and hid the camp.
A United States Army Chinook helicopter from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, including three Pararescue Jumpers out of the Air Force's 304th Rescue Squadron in Portland, was called in to help.
The crew attempted to perform reconnaissance on their way in, but the site was still too cloudy, according to NPS. By 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the clouds had cleared enough for a second attempt, and although visibility was adequate, the wind was now a sustained 50 mph, according to NPS, and conditions were still too extreme to retrieve the climbers, even for the Chinook.
Cloudy and rainy weather Wednesday prevented any further attempts to reach the climbers by air.
NPS said there was a break in the weather Thursday morning and a helicopter was able to fly over the mountain. The helicopter spotted the hikers and they were then brought down in two groups.
According to NPS, Liberty Ridge is the same route where a climbing party was hit by rock fall resulting in one death and two injuries last week.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Voluntarily engaging in high risk behavior putting brave men at risk to save them. I am VERY happy all are OK.
