PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After multiple bargaining sessions with Portland Public Schools to reduce the number of days in the classroom to four, the Portland Association of Teachers say conversations have broken down.

A union representative revealed Wednesday negotiations had been ongoing, beginning in August when the union began bargaining over an excessive workload brought on by the pandemic.

In late November, the union came forward with the proposed four days of class for high school students. The fifth day would be at home with the first half allotted time for office hours and the second be online learning.

Elementary and middle school students would have a five-day week, but one day would either have a two-hour late start or early dismissal. The union told FOX 12 following the initial announcement, extra time without students would give teachers more time to create future lesson plans. Steve Lancaster, the chair of the PAT bargaining team, also said it would give students a chance to "breathe."

“There needs to be moment for everyone to catch up and keep up," Lancaster said during a November meeting. "That’s what we believe this asynchronous day would do for our students and at least give a piece of time in the week for educators to be able to differentiate their instructions."

However, on Wednesday, the union informed the district they were withdrawing from the negotiations after failing to come to an agreement.

“The district finally sat down to formally begin this critical discussion in November. By then it was clear that our untenable workload – exacerbated by the pandemic conditions – was creating a staffing crisis that threatens our ability to safely run our schools,” said a union representative.

The union says they requested “meaningful workload relief, and [to create] better systems of support for students before the winter break” however, after five bargaining sessions both parties could not come to an agreement.

FOX 12 has reached out to the Portland Public Schools for comment.