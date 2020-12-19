SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police evacuated several people living near a home following a potential explosive hazard scare in Scappoose Saturday.
A warrant was issued at home in the 33000 block of Sequoia Street on Friday, OSP said. During the search warrant execution, investigators found a substance they said could “present an explosive hazard.” Authorities secured the scene and left to return in the daylight hours with explosive experts.
On Saturday, explosive experts returned to the home and began the mitigation of the hazard, according to OSP. The houses immediately neighboring the home were evacuated but since have returned to their homes.
Explosive technicians, along with teams from the Portland Police Bureau and the FBI successfully disposed of four devices.
OSP said the investigation is ongoing, and no further information would be provided at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.