Four downtown Camas businesses burglarized in crime that spanned to Marion County

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Four local businesses in downtown Camas were burglarized early Halloween morning. All four of the businesses had their front windows smashed in. The businesses that were hit were Caps and Taps, Paper Maker Pride, Camas Slices and Birch Street Lounge.
“They threw a rock through the front door and damaged our bucket, took a small amount of cash and then continued on down the street to other locations.” Jacey Morris , manager at Paper Maker Pride, said.
Directly across the street, a similar story at Camas Slices.
“Several people broke in they smashed our front door there and they tried to take our till and due to our excellent security measures they were unable to do so,” John Strocko, one of the owners of Camas Slices, said.
Although the burglars didn’t get away with anything from the pizza shop, they did do more damage inside and destroyed one of the brewery windows.
“It was more hurtful than anything, you already smashed in our window and tried to take our stuff why throw a rock through that? That made me mad more than anything else,” Strocko said.
The six people police say are responsible for the string of crimes have been caught and were arrested Monday afternoon in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old boy was driving the Jeep that a deputy tried to stop. The driver tried to get away, running stop lights and driving recklessly.
Deputies ended up having to use spike strips to stop the Jeep. The six suspects in the vehicle tried again to run away but deputies arrested them all.
They also found two stolen handguns, an AR-15 style rifle, meth and cash. All six are now facing multiple charges. The juveniles were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. Their ages are 11, 13, 14 and 16 years old. The two adult males that were arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail are 19-year-old Zachary Retonong and 23-year-old John Mark Arnes.
Morris and Strocko said they’re glad the suspects have been caught.
“It’s going to take a lot more than a rock to bring us down,” Strocko said. The two also said the outpouring of community support has been incredible.
“We’re not going to let this bring us down or defeat what we are trying to do in this smaller part of Washington,” Morris said. “Everyone just gathered together cleaning up glass, vacuuming, boarding up windows it’s just the whole community poured out for everybody.”