Four juveniles arrested in connection with SE Portland crime spree, two suspects still wanted

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Detectives with Portland Police Robbery Unit have arrested four juveniles related to a series of crimes that took place in May in southeast Portland. Police are still looking for two suspects.
Their names are not being released because they are juveniles. They were booked in the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Bob Boylan at Bob.Boylan@portlandoregon.gov.
(2) comments
Another excellent job by PDX Police in their endeavor to get criminals off the street. I am sure Hardesty will not see the good in police work here and will still scream to defund. She seems to want nothing less than to allow crime to thrive on our streets. I did not see any charges for attempted carjacking as according to one report they did block a vehicle with a driver in it and tried to enter the car. Can't wait to hear their mothers tell us how good the kids are.
Somebody's property didn't matter.
