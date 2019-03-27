Four letters with one message: Meet the artist who created the 'Love' sign in St. Johns

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four massive letters are getting a lot of attention in St. Johns.
Maybe you’ve spotted the sign for yourself. It says one word: “Love.” The letters are now sitting on a pier near the iconic St. Johns Bridge.
But how did it get there? Who built those massive letters and why? FOX 12 met the creator of the symbol that’s sparking hope and conversation in the community.
Towering high above the Willamette with its Gothic arches and green steel is the St. Johns Bridge. Now, that iconic Portland landmark has some company.
“You can go to the bridge and it’s clearly in your face as you’re looking down. You look down and you see the word ‘love,’” said artist Roman Sorensen.
Just below the pier where those massive letters sit you can usually find Sorensen inside his cozy workshop.
“I didn’t do it to get a bunch of money or get notoriety. I just felt it needed to exist, very deeply. That was my calling,” said Sorensen.
Sitting in a chair that he made, Sorensen says he loves to create. He says when he moved to Portland from Wisconsin, he knew the city needed a little love.
“It’s the opposite of all the negative energy we’ve had. It’s promoting the idea of love, compassion and empathy. I just quietly set it there and now people have grown to love it and I’ve had this immense feedback of positivity,” said Sorensen.
But now his message is missing something – literally. Sorensen said the letter “e” fell apart and blew away in a recent storm.
“It’s falling apart, it’s literally chunks of plywood,” said Sorensen.
But his letters, now being held together by wire, string and beams, are creating a sense of hope, community and conversation. His artwork is now on stickers throughout town and all over social media.
He says his sign and the meaning behind it even stopped one person from taking their own life on the St. Johns bridge. Sorensen says he knows this because that person thanked him.
“There’s a lot of the word ‘hate.’ If you added up all the times you hear the word ‘hate’ in the news, it’s different than the number of times you hear the word ‘love,’” Sorensen said.
It’s an imbalance that this artist trying to fix.
“There’s a lot of anger and hate and nobody is really advertising love,” said Sorensen.
Sorensen is now planning on making a new and improved sign out of metal. He hopes the sign will stay for good. If you’d like to help, he has started a GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.