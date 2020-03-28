COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) –Four more cases of COVID-19 were announced Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, bringing the county total to 14.
The latest confirm cases involve a 70-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman, and a man and woman in their 40’s, CCHHS said.
Health officials say they are working on identifying those who may have been in contact with the confirmed cases.
Additional information about COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County can be found online, updated daily.
