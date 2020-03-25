CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the county total to 20, according to Public Health officials.
The four new cases reported Wednesday are as follows:
- Woman in her 40s. No known contact with a confirmed case. Recovering at home.
- Woman in her 20s. Close contact with a confirmed case. Recovering at home.
- Woman in her 90s. No known contact with a confirmed case. Recovering at home.
- Woman in her 50s. Close contact with a confirmed case. Recovering at home.
Public Health is working to identify and notify the close contacts of confirmed cases. Those individuals are placed in quarantine for 14 days. Public Health monitors those individuals for symptoms.
Four people have died from COVID-19 in Clark County.
While 20 people have tested positive for the virus, health officials say 350 tests have been negative.
