PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Four new presumptive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jackson, Klamath and Washington counties, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Three of the new cases are travel related and the other involved contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
OHA says they are moving quickly to contact people who may have had close contact with the individuals who tested as presumptive positive cases.
On Friday, Oregon State Public Health Laboratory tested 42 samples from 22 people which yielded four presumptive cases and 18 negative cases.
Oregon residents who would like to more information on COVID-19 can call 211.
What we know about the new presumptive COVID-19 cases:
Jackson County reported two presumptive cases involving adult residents between the ages of 55 and 74 with travel-related exposure and are in the same household, health official said. The individuals do not require hospitalization and will remain isolated inside the home.
Klamath County reported one presumptive case that was travel-related, health officials said.
In Washington County officials say the new presumptive case had contact with a known case.
OHA continues to recommend that all Oregonians to take precautions every day to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:
• Stay home while you are sick.
• Never visit a hospital or long-term-care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
• Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.
• Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.
Health officials say many people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms. Anyone who is feeling sick with mild symptoms and do not need medical care are asked to stay home until they recover.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.