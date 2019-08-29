Four Oregon national forests set to open for matsutake mushroom picking season

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Four national forests in Oregon are set to open for matsutake mushroom picking season.
The commercial harvest season for the sought-after mushrooms opens Sept. 3 on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests.
The picking season for matsutake mushrooms runs through Nov. 3.
A commercial permit must be purchased to pick any Matsutake mushroom on national forests harvested for resale. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a half season permit – valid for 31 consecutive days – or $8 per day with a three-day minimum purchase. Picking days do not need to be consecutive for the latter pass.
The Springfield Interagency Office, Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River and Middle Fork Ranger Stations will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4 from for permit sales. Permits are also available at other ranger stations on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, and Umpqua National Forests.
Each purchase of a permit will include information and a map of areas open to harvest. The permit is not valid on state or private property.
Areas closed to harvest include: Crater Lake National Park; Newberry National Volcanic Monument; H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest; and Research Natural Areas; wilderness areas; Oregon Cascades Recreation Area (OCRA); campgrounds and other posted closed areas.
For more information, go to fs.usda.gov.
