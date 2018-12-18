CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Four people were arrested after a fight involving multiple people on a Corvallis street.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Northwest Monroe Avenue on reports of a “large fight" at around 4 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrived and learned six people were involved in the altercation.
Four people were detained at the scene. A fifth person was suffering from a “medical event” and was taken to the hospital.
That man was identified as James Marr. The Corvallis Gazette-Times reported Marr is an infamous Oregon neo-Nazi known for his truck emblazoned with racist and anti-Semitic messages.
Police said it is not known if his medical event was directly related to the fight. It was also not released by officers if Marr is facing charges at this time.
The Corvallis Gazette-Times and photographer Andy Cripe provided a photo to FOX 12 showing a truck parked near the scene of the fight depicting a neo-Nazi message.
The cause of the fight and the events leading up to it remain under investigation, according to police. Officers did not immediately release any further details.
The four suspects who were arrested on the charge of second-degree disorderly conduct were identified as Albert Grigorov, 22; Ralph Bolger Jr., 64; Noah Orduna, 23; and Conor Butler, 19.
The sixth person believed to have been involved in the altercation left the scene before police arrived. That person has not been identified.
The area the fight occurred is near the Oregon State University campus.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
