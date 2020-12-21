Protest outside Capitol building during special session

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A protest outside of the Oregon State Capitol during a special legislative session Monday ended with four arrests and one person being sought, according to Oregon State Patrol.

OSP said the group gathered at 8:30 a.m. and attempted to enter the building, which was closed to the public due to the pandemic. The group was heard chanting "open up" – signaling their support for loosening Oregon's COVID-19 restrictions.

Many in the crowd were seen holding Trump signs, while others were openly carrying weapons.

Several protesters gained access to the building as a person left the building. Troopers asked them to go, and "the altercation became physical."

One of the protesters sprayed some kind of chemical irritant or bear spray into the vestibule, but Troopers and Salem police were able to contain the crowd.

OSP said that despite several warnings to leave or face arrest for trespassing, protesters stayed. At 10:30 a.m., a protester sprayed a chemical irritant again at police leading to Ryan Lyles, 41, arrest. Lyles was charged with being a felon in possession of body armor and unlawful use of mace.

Ryan Lyles - Salem Capitol Protest

 Ryan Lyles (Courtesy: Oregon State Police)

Protesters also deployed a device that emitted smoke during the engagement, according to OSP.

Two people identified as Ronald Vanvlack, 75, and Jerry Dyerson, 53, refused to leave the building and were taken into custody, OSP said. They were charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Ronald Vanvlack and Jerry Dyerson

Ronald Vanvlack and Jerry Dyerson (Marion County Jail)

At about 1:30 p.m., a man, identified as Jeremiah Pruitt, 35, attempted to gain entry on the west side of the Capitol building by breaking a window of one of the doors, according to OSP. Pruitt was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Jeremiah Pruitt

Jeremiah Pruitt (Marion County Jail)

OSP is searching for Jeremy Roberts, 40, who is believed to have attempted to enter the building that afternoon and may have attacked two reporters.

Jeremy Roberts

Jeremy Roberts (Oregon State Patrol)

Despite the group's efforts, the Oregon legislature concluded the special session and passed four COVID relief bills.

