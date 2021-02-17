CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Four people and a dog died in three separate incidents of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning during the winter storm in Clackamas County.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office provided details on the cases Wednesday.
On Saturday, deputies said a man appeared to have lit charcoal briquettes inside a small, enclosed area, leading to his death by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
On Sunday, a man was found unconscious inside his RV without electricity. The propane heating source designed for use inside the RV appeared to have had a malfunction, according to investigators. The RV had a carbon monoxide detector, which was working and alerted a neighbor. The neighbor checked on the man, finding him unconscious.
Deputies said the man was taken to an area hospital, but he died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The man’s dog was also in the RV and died as well, according to deputies.
On Monday, two adults who lost power to their home were inside their RV using a propane heating source designed to heat the RV. Investigators said the heating source appeared to not be functioning properly, leading to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning and the death of both people.
All three cases remain under investigation.
The sheriff’s office noted that emergency workers have also responded to “several close calls” related to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Clackamas County dispatchers received at least 18 separate calls about possible carbon monoxide poisoning between February and Tuesday, including one mutual aid request to Marion County.
One case Saturday involved a family of six brining a charcoal grill inside their home to use as a heat source. Two family members were treated by emergency crews at the scene, while four others were taken to the hospital for further treatment.
On Tuesday, six adults in a Gladstone home were using a gas generator for power. The generator was inside a shed attached to the home. One person woke up smelling fumes and called for help. Four people made it out of the home safely, some with the assistance of responding officers. Firefighters arrived at the scene with safety equipment and entered the home, rescuing the two other people who were unconscious. CPR was performed and four people were taken to the hospital.
“The sheriff's office reminds the public to never use alternate heating sources indoors that produce carbon monoxide -- including BBQs, campstoves or cooktops -- inside homes, trailers and other enclosed spaces. Also: Do NOT use generators inside your home. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office recommends the installation of carbon-monoxide detectors inside the home and other enclosed spaces, including trailers,” according to a statement from CCSO.
Some emergency cooking tips from FEMA can be found in their Citizen Preparedness handbook here
FEMA also provides the following safety tips on the emergency use of generators
Carbon-monoxide safety tips from FEMA
Clackamas County 'Storm Resources' webpage
List of Clackamas County warming centers
