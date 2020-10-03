PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Four people were arrested during a protest that police said turned “hostile” at the Penumbra Kelly building in downtown Portland Friday night.
The group met at Laurelhurst Park around 8:00 p.m. before marching to the Penumbra Kelly Building. Officers warned the group that they didn’t have a permit to march in the streets, and they would need to stay on the sidewalks and obey traffic laws. They were also warned that they would be arrested if they try to enter the building property.
The building on 4700 block of East Burnside Street houses some Portland Police Bureau specialty units, and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has been the focus of several demonstrations over the last four months, some declared unlawful assemblies and some declared riots.
Just after arriving at the Kelly building, officers reported individuals shinning high-powered flashlights in their eyes. Many people in the crowd of about 100 were seen wearing “gear suggesting they intended to engage in physical confrontations with police, including helmets, gas masks, shields, and body armor” and chanted about burning the building down, police said.
They moved back on to the street and stayed there for several hours.
At about midnight, police said a motorcycle officer approached a car blocking traffic at East Burnside Street and Northeast 47th Avenue. The car drove up to Northeast 47th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street, where it stopped briefly before eluding the officer. He did not pursue. Police said protesters “swarmed the officer” and “began throwing unknown objects at him.” The officer tried to slowly move away from the crowd, but as he tried turning to avoid some people standing in this way, a woman jumped on the front of the motorcycle and was pushed aside.
An ambulance was called, but she declined medical attention, police said. One person in the “hostile crowd” was arrested.
About an hour later, officers learned that the woman had returned to the Kelly Building and was arrested along with another who interfered with the arrest, police said.
The woman hasn’t been booked yet but was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said. Three other people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail; they include:
- Joel Hanson, 20, of Gresham, Oregon -- Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Harassment
- Dominic Williams, 26, of Portland - Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Alexander Sundine, 27, of Vancouver, Washington - Interfering with a Peace Officer
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.