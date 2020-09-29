CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV)- Four people were seriously injured after a head-on crash north of Battleground on Tuesday, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the crash in the 33800 block of north Gable Avenue just before 4:17 p.m. They learned a Chevrolet coupe driven by John C. Clifford,39, crossed over the center line and crashed into a Nissan SUV driven by Lori K. Anchors, 61.
Clifford was Life Flighted to the hospital, deputies said. Anchors and two children were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The CCSO Traffic Unit responded and conducted an investigation at the scene of the collision. Additional investigation will be conducted in the coming days.
Deputies suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
The roadway was closed for a about three hours and reopened to traffic at 7:33 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.