PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Four Portland Thorns FC players have been picked to play for the U.S. Women's National Team for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.
The Thorns announced Thursday that goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, midfielders Tobin Health and Lindsey Horan and defender Emily Sonnett were named to the 23-player roster.
This is the third time Heath has been named to the roster for the World Cup, while Franch, Horan and Sonnett were named to the roster for the first time in their international careers.
Before France, the Women's World Cup roster will make up the squad for the U.S. Women's National Team's final three matches. Those matches begin on May 12 against South Africa, then New Zealand on May 16, and finally Mexico on May 26.
The U.S. Women's National Team will be playing in Group F at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
The first game will be on June 11 against Thailand. Continuing group play, the U.S. goes up against Chile on June 16 and then against Sweden on June 20.
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup runs from June 7 to July 7.
All 52 games will be shown live on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, and on tablets and mobile devices through the FOX Sports app.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.