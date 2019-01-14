Four steelhead-eating California sea lions caught, euthanized near Willamette Falls

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials have trapped and killed four California sea lions caught near Willamette Falls in Oregon City.
State officials have a federal permit to trap and euthanize the sea lions in an effort to save steelhead.
It is expected that up to 40 California sea lions will be killed in the area this year.
Last year, ODFW trapped and removed the sea lions, placing them in the ocean. Wildlife workers said it only took a matter of days for the animals to return to the falls to again feast on the fish.
State officials fear the steelhead count could become extinct if they don’t get rid of the sea lions.
Last year, just over 500 wild winter steelhead completed the journey past Willamette Falls.
There are rules in place for this process. The sea lions must be from California and wildlife officials need to observe them in this stretch of the river for two days in a row. The sea lions must be seen eating the steelhead, as well.
Captured sea lions are taken to a special veterinarian to be euthanized.
Sea lions are also caught, trapped and euthanized below the Bonneville Dam to protect threatened salmon in that area.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.