WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Four teenagers were injured in a crash in unincorporated Beaverton early Sunday.
Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of Southwest Tile Flat Road and Southwest Grabhorn Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Initial reports were that two vehicles had collided head-on and at least two people were trapped inside a 1986 Audi 4000.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the scene with deputies and worked to free three passengers from the Audi.
During the investigation, deputies learned that a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Southwest Tile Flat Road when the driver lost control while attempting to negotiate a curve.
The Toyota went into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with the Audi, which was traveling eastbound.
A total of four teenage passengers riding in the Audi were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Deputies do not believe speed or intoxication were factors in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.