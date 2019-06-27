PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo recently welcomed tiny new arrivals at their conservation lab.
The four baby western pond turtles, which are about the size of a nickel, came to the conservation lab as eggs earlier this month.
The zoo said they are the first of the endangered species to hatch at the lab.
“We head-start baby western pond turtles in our lab and release them each year, but those turtles have already hatched when they’re brought in,” said Steve Hash, a keeper in the zoo’s reptile and amphibian area. “We had an adult western pond turtle in the lab for treatment last month and surprise! She laid a clutch of eggs.”
Zoo officials said the hatchlings will stay in the lab until they're big enough to fend for themselves.
“We have everything we need to raise these baby turtles here,” Hash said. “They’re already eating well and growing fast, which is just what they need to do to get ready to go out in the wild.”
Western pond turtles are listed as an endangered species in Washington and a sensitive species in Oregon. The Western Pond Turtle Recovery Project is a collaborative effort by the Oregon Zoo, Woodland Park Zoo, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bonneville Power Administration, USDA Forest Service and other partners.
For more information visit: www.oregonzoo.org/conserve/fighting-extinction-pacific-northwest/western-pond-turtles.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
