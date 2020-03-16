CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Clark County on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to four.
Clark County officials said the case is a woman in her 40s. She was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case in Oregon.
Officials said the woman is quarantined at home, and household members are being quarantined for 14 days.
The first COVID-19 case in the county, a man in his 70s, was announced on March 6. Two more cases were confirmed on March 13.
Clark County Public Health is recommending - but not requiring - that people at higher risk of the coronavirus stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible.
People considered higher risk are older than 60 years old, those with serious chronic medical conditions - such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease - and those who have weakened immune systems.
Anyone with questions about whether their condition puts them at risk for COVID-19 should contact their health care provider.
