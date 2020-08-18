PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –New abuse allegations against a former local principal have come to light months after another former student was awarded $3 million from the Gresham-Barlow School District after coming forward.
A former student is also suing for $3 million saying he was abused by Jeff Hays more than a decade ago. He is the fourth former student to say Hays molested them.
Hays was the principal at Deep Creek Elementary School from 2005 to 2009. He then became executive director at City View Charter School in Hillsboro.
Victims say he would summon hundreds of students into his office over the school’s intercom with intention of abusing them.
Three other students, two girls, and another boy have settled claims against the district, according to their attorneys Greg and Jason Kafoury.
In January, a Multnomah County jury awarded a 21-year-old woman $3 million after she said Hays had molested her for years. She says it started when she was seven at Deep Creek Elementary School.
Around that same time, another female student settled for $425,000. Despite the civil ruling, Hays still has not been convicted of a crime.
In 2017, a police investigation was conducted into the case where the woman was awarded $3 million. The results were sent to the D.A.’s office but no action was taken.
Gresham-Barlow School District issued the following statement to Fox 12:
“This morning, the District learned that a former student filed a lawsuit against the District and Jeff Hays. The former student, now an adult, alleges that while he was in grade school he was abused by Hays who was briefly the former principal at Deep Creek. Hays has not worked for the District since 2009 and has not been criminally charged.
The District is dedicated to the safe education and protection of its students. As a part of its efforts to keep children safe, the District conducts pre-employment background checks of all staff and has ongoing education of its staff and administrators in the prevention, identification, and reporting of abuse including annual mandatory training.”
Wonder how many of these claims are phony, just some lawyer trying to make a bundle. And guess who is paying the claims. The taxpayers. One way for them to get even with the school is to vote down any money measure that comes up in the future.
