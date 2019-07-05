OREGON COAST (KPTV) – A restaurant known as popular place to stop and eat while heading to the Oregon Coast caught fire Thursday evening.
At 7:47 p.m., North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at the Otis Cafe, located at 1259 Hwy 18 in Otis, Oregon.
In total, four engines, three water tenders, a ladder truck and several NLFR vehicles went to the scene.
The fire at the Otis Cafe was extinguished in 20 minutes and crews remained on site through the night.
Pacific West Ambulance and Depoe Bay Fire assisted NLFR crews.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is being investigated by Lincoln County Fire, the Oregon State Fire Marshal Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
On Fourth of July, NLFR responded to 17 calls, of which half a dozen were fire-related. Additionally, firefighter patrolled the beach after midnight and put out many abandoned fires, according to NLFR.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
