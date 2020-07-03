HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A long term care community in Happy Valley came up with fun way to safely bring families together for the Fourth of July.
Residents at The Forum at Town Center set up outside with noise makers Friday morning as loved ones drove by honking, waving, smiling even throwing candy.
There was also a special area set aside for veterans as a band played patriotic songs.
Those living at the facility have been sheltering in place all this time so seeing their family even at a distance goes a long way.
"It's been a little bit tough with to visitors to the senior living communities, so we want to do something to show our national pride and give our families a chance to see their residents, and our residents a chance to see their families,” Tracey Johns, executive director of The Forum At Town Center said. "We're very excited they can yell at each other, wave and throw kisses. Good stuff."
The community also did a Memorial Day parade with around 40 cars taking part.
They expected it to be an even bigger success this time around.
