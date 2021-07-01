PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thursday begins a long holiday weekend, and travel volumes are expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels.
State experts say travelers should expect heavy congestion on highways and hot dry conditions throughout Oregon, along with higher gas prices. AAA says nearly 50 million people will travel from July 1 through July 5, and that trails only 2019 in volume.
While all modes of travel will increase this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate summer travel even despite gas prices being the highest in seven years.
"I think it's going to be pretty busy and congested, that’s why I didn’t want to wait and leave any later than today," Mary Leiby, who's driving to Boise, told FOX 12.
Experts say you should plan ahead for the extra traffic and summer road work on parts of Interstate 5. Also, expect parking lots to fill quickly at popular recreation areas. Experts say to arrive early and have back up places to visit.
Another important thing to remember, especially now, be aware of the extremely dry conditions. Your car's hot exhaust could spark a fire in dry grass on the roadside.
"I’m a little concerned about the fire danger," Leiby said. "It just concerns me - fire danger is just a huge big thing right now."
The Oregon Department of Transportation wants to remind travelers to use caution when driving through the 2020 wildfire recovery areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.