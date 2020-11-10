FOX 12 asks OHA about COVID-19 testing, as case counts reach record-high numbers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We’re continuing to answer your questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
After record-high numbers of daily cases in the state, FOX 12 checked in with the Oregon Health Authority about testing.
Q: Can more COVID-19 testing account for the dramatic increase in cases we’ve been seeing?
OHA: The increase in cases that we are seeing are due to increased community transmission, not increased testing.
Q: How readily available are tests for people without symptoms?
OHA: Under our new guidelines, we’re not only recommending testing for everyone who has the symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of the severity of their symptoms, we’re also recommending the testing of all close contacts of people who are infected, regardless of whether a close contact has any symptoms. We have heard that healthcare providers across the state have begun to implement our new testing recommendations, but ultimately the decision to order a COVID-19 test lies in the hands of the medical provider.
Q: Can I get tested for COVID-19 out of precaution before I travel to see my family?
FOX 12 learned the short answer is no, if the medical provider is closely following all of OHA’s guidelines. Remember, the guidelines from the state are not requirements and there are healthcare providers who will test a person regardless of the reason. For example, Virginia Garcia was in Willamina offering free COVID-19 screenings on Tuesday to anybody who felt they needed one. They’ll be in McMinnville next Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Q: Are we stretched on tests?
OHA: No. Oregon will receive 60,000-80,000 new point of contact, rapid antigen tests from the federal government each week through the end of this year. These tests have roughly doubled our current testing capacity. These tests will help diagnose more people who have COVID-19, so they can get the care and support they need. And just as important – these tests will help reduce COVID-19 transmission and ultimately rates of infection over time because we will be able to identify more people who have the disease and their close contacts, so they can isolate themselves and avoid putting others at risk.
However, FOX 12 has talked to various health officials and hospitals who say they aren’t using rapid antigen tests right now. Regardless of that, there are medical providers like OHSU and Virginia Garcia, for example, that tell FOX 12 they are not worried about testing capacity.
