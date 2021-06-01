FOX 12 finds five free places in Portland to enjoy in the hot weather and all summer long

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We’re all eager to get out and have the best summer possible this year and there are ways to get started right now and enjoy the beautiful weather without spending money.
Forest Park is the largest urban wilderness in the country with nearly 5-thousand acres, trails for hiking, biking or jogging, an opportunity to enjoy the weather without getting too hot, and it’s a Portland favorite, nature so close to the city.
"Unbelievable, I just can't think of any other place in the world, I can even walk here from my house, unbelievable we’re so lucky," Mary Ann Harman, who was walking the park, said.
Across the river, right on the water, is Sellwood Riverfront Park where even in the middle of a Tuesday people are splashing around by the dock and playing fetch with their dogs.
And now’s a prime time to take a walk through the roses at the International Rose Test Garden.
"We heard that this is one of the places to go to," Jennifer and Lili Jang, who are visiting from San Francisco, said. "It's absolutely beautiful, it's pretty big too, we weren’t expecting it to be so luscious and colorful but wow this is amazing."
Just up the way from there is Hoyt Arboretum, known as a living museum, with trees and trails for miles. There are more than 2,000 species of trees and shrubs.
And in northeast Portland, The Grotto is a two level outdoor sanctuary with the newly renovated Chapel of Mary and The Grotto Cave, all free on the lower level.
The upper garden does cost money and features a mediation chapel and peace garden, with plenty of serene space.
"This is a place where people can come get away from all the hub bub of the city get away from all the noise put their troubles behind them come up here whether they want to pray or meditate or stroll through the shady gardens," Executive Director Chris Blanchard said.
Even though these places are free to explore, remember you might have to pay for parking at some of them.
The upper level garden at The Grotto costs about $5 for kids 6 to 11 and $10 for adults with a discount for seniors.
There are also some events happening that include free opportunities, including The Vanport Mosaic Festival and Pedalpalooza 2021.
