PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns FC announced a multi-year partnership deal with FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS on Wednesday.
The home of Thorns FC, FOX 12 PLUS, will broadcast eight matches, including pre-game and post-game shows, in 2021. FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS will also produce exclusive content and features in newscasts and across all platforms, including kptv.com, thornsfc.com and the FOX 12 app.
"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with our long standing partners at FOX 12," said Mike Golub, Thorns FC and Timbers president of business. "They have been with us from the very beginning and our new Thorns partnership is a terrific evolution that we know will be embraced by our supporters."
The first match to air on FOX 12 PLUS will be on Sunday, May 30 against NJ/NY Gotham FC. "Countdown to Kickoff" will host live pregame and postgame shows.
The 2021 Portland Thorns FC Broadcast Schedule (all matches are in Pacific time and are subject to change):
- Sun., May 16 Chicago Red Stars 4 p.m. Twitch
- Sun., May 23 OL Reign1 p.m. CBSSN
- Wed., May 26 @Orlando Pride 4 p.m. Paramount+
- Sun., May 30 @NJ/NY Gotham FC 12 noon FOX 12 PLUS, Paramount+
- Sat., June 5 Racing Louisville FC 7:30 p.m. Paramount+
- Sun., June 20 KC NWSL 1 p.m. CBS
- Sat., June 26 @North Carolina Courage 4 p.m. FOX 12 PLUS, Paramount+
- Sat., July 3 @Racing Louisville FC 4:30 p.m. Paramount+
- Sun., July 11 NJ/NY Gotham FC 12 noon Paramount+
- Sun., July 18 Orlando Pride 7:30 p.m. Twitch
- Sat., July 24 @Houston Dash 5:30 p.m. Paramount+
- Sun., Aug. 1 KC NWSL 12 noon FOX 12 PLUS, Paramount+
- Sat., Aug. 7 @Washington Spirit 4:30 p.m. Paramount+
- Sat., Aug. 14 @Orlando Pride 4 p.m. FOX 12 PLUS, Paramount+
- Wed., Aug. 25 NJ/NY Gotham FC 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
- Sun., Aug. 29 @OL Reign 4 p.m. FOX 12 PLUS, Paramount+
- Sat., Sept. 4 Washington Spirit 7:30 p.m. FOX 12 PLUS, Paramount+
- Sun., Sept. 12 @North Carolina Courage 11 a.m. CBSSN
- Sat., Sept. 25 @Chicago Red Stars 5 p.m. Paramount+
- Sat., Oct. 2 OL Reign 7 p.m. FOX 12 PLUS, Paramount+
- Wed., Oct. 6 Houston Dash 7 p.m. FOX 12 PLUS, Paramount+
- Sun., Oct. 10 @KC NWSL 3:30 p.m. Paramount+
- Sun., Oct. 17 @Houston Dash 4 p.m. CBSSN or Paramount+
- Sat., Oct. 30 North Carolina Courage 7 p.m. Twitch
