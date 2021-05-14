FOX 12 gets answers: What do the new CDC guidelines mean for Oregon businesses?

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon health officials say the state’s COVID-19 cases are declining, and the number of people hospitalized is flattening. While numbers are still higher than the agency would like, they say we are going in the right direction.
So, what does this all mean with the new CDC announcement, that fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks or social distance?
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tweeted Friday afternoon in part, “Until we have vaccination verification guidance and procedures in place, businesses should continue following current guidance.” However, that wasn’t exactly the message from the Oregon Health Authority Friday morning.
As a reminder, on Thursday Brown said she’s adopting CDC guidelines, but now it’s up to states and local governments to roll this out logistically. The Oregon Health Authority is going to provide guidance to businesses soon, but the state epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, would not definitively say when.
FOX 12 is getting answers in the meantime.
Question 1: Is Oregon still under the state’s county risk level framework?
The answer is yes. However, here’s an example of what could change.
If a restaurant in high risk, which means 25% capacity inside, chooses to verify vaccination status and allow fully vaccinated customers to remove masks and move closer together, they may be able to fit more diners than their space allows right now.
Meanwhile, Sidelinger says they do not want businesses to choose only to serve vaccinated people and exclude service for others.
Question 2: How will businesses verify vaccination status? Will they have to be the vaccine police?
Sidelinger says businesses have a choice. They can choose to stay under current guidance.
If a business chooses to adopt the new guidelines though, Sidelinger says he understands it puts them in a difficult position, but they want business owners to have a system in place to ask about vaccine status and verify it.
Businesses are already generally required to have someone monitoring social distancing, and Sidelinger says they’re hoping those people, for example, can shift their responsibilities.
And yes, that will likely mean asking for physical proof to verify.
“We would anticipate that an establishment, a business, will have to have a system in place for asking about vaccine status and verifying that. Right now, I would anticipate that that would be seeing a card with an individual’s name, the vaccines they’ve gotten, and the date, and where they’ve gotten them. That could be a picture of that vaccine card, a record from their provider on their phone, but a way of just seeing that. Does not need to be recorded. Because we need to know they’re vaccinated so that business knows their employees and their other customers are protected,” said Sidelinger Friday.
Question 3: Will this plan be a violation of HIPAA or privacy rights?
Sidelinger says people who do not want to wear masks or distance in a restaurant or store would voluntarily share this information, otherwise they will need to wear a mask.
Though we do not have OHA’s guidelines yet, Sidelinger says they have to work with their regulatory partners like OSHA to make sure they are in alignment. It’s not clear what type of enforcement is going to be involved.
Meanwhile, Sidelinger says the new CDC guidance “does nothing to weaken the protection we have to decrease the spread of the virus.”
He’s talking about all the tools we now have to protect us. If you choose not to get a vaccine, you will still need to mask up and distance.
