PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tracking data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the state of Oregon compares favorably to other states around the country in its roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.
As of March 2, 15.6 percent of Oregonians had received their first dose of vaccine.
By comparison, 15.6 percent of Washington residents and 16.5 percent of California residents received their first doses.
Oregon appears to best both states in the efficiency with which it distributes the vaccine, administering 80.2 percent of the vaccine doses delivered so far by the federal government.
Washington and California have both administered 75 percent of their delivered vaccine doses.
"I think things are generally going well," said Patrick Allen, Director of the Oregon Health Authority. "The number of vaccines is beginning to increase rapidly, so we're going to be able to pick that pace up and get even more people vaccinated."
Looking around the rest of the United States, two states stand out in their vaccine roll-out efforts so far. New Mexico and West Virginia have both been able to administer more than 90 percent of their allocated doses of vaccine in a given week.
West Virginia was also the first state to get first doses of vaccine into the arms of all nursing home staff, a milestone the state hit before the end of 2020.
Dr. Clay Marsh, Dean of West Virginia's School of Medicine, said the state's vaccine efforts so far have been geared to minimize deaths.
Since people over the age of 70 accounted for 77.5 percent of the West Virginia's COVID-19-related deaths and 97 percent of deaths were in people over age 50, the state prioritized those populations, first vaccinating people of all ages in long-term care and hospital settings.
Next in line for vaccine were essential workers over the age of 50, including teachers, and people over age 65.
"Over the first seven weeks of 2021, we have seen a week-to-week 85 percent reduction in the number of deaths per week. We have seen an over 70 percent reduction in hospitalizations," said Marsh, who was appointed the state's "Coronavirus Czar" by Governor Jim Justice.
As for Oregon, its vaccination efforts so far appear to put it squarely ahead of states like Texas, Florida, and Missouri, among others.
Allen said despite recent frustrations with vaccine scheduling, and criticism that Oregon chose to vaccinate teachers of all ages ahead of some seniors, the state is still on track to have 75 percent of its eligible seniors vaccinated by early April.
(1) comment
"As for Oregon, its vaccination efforts so far appear to put it squarely ahead of states like Texas, Florida, and Missouri, among others." And your point is what? This sentence was only written to stir the pot it served no propose other than that. I am going to Missouri in a few months can't wait to get out of Oregon.
