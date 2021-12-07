PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, many Oregonians are wondering when they'll see the end of the pandemic, or be able to go back to normal activities.
With that in mind, FOX-12's Simon Gutierrez spoke with two local virus experts to get their takes. Here are some excerpts from those conversations:
Dr. Ken Stedman studies viruses at Portland State University.
Gutierrez: Initially there was an idea that we could stamp out the pandemic if enough people get vaccinated, if there's enough herd immunity. Now the tone has kind of shifted to this is just something we're going to have to live with. Is that the reality, that this is just going to be around and infecting people for the foreseeable future?
Stedman: We don't know. We can only guess as far as these things are concerned. But we do know is there are coronaviruses, the common cold coronaviruses, which are circulating in all humans all the time. And if there's any model, that's probably what's going to happen in terms of what's happening in terms of SARS-CoV2. Most of those people who get infected with some of these common cold coronaviruses have the sniffles. You know, common cold. Not a big deal. What I think is going to happen with SARS CoV2 is eventually, and don't ask me how long because I don't know, that's probably what's going to happen in terms of SARS CoV2.
Dr. Bill Messer studies viral genetics at OHSU and has been leading genetic sequencing efforts on COVID-19 variants.
Gutierrez: Everything that we're hearing right now is that we're just going to have to kind of live with COVID-19 for some time, several years, if not forever. Is that kind of your understanding of it, too? I've also heard that potentially the virus could keep evolving in a certain way to become more like the common cold, so less severe.
Messer: Yeah, I mean both of those are a possibility. They're certainly not mutually exclusive. Like the Austrian president said the other day, we're all going to be vaccinated, recovered, or dead at some point.
Gutierrez: A few months into the pandemic, everybody was wondering when are we going to go back to normal. Two years later, everybody's still wondering when we're going to go back to normal. Is there a possibility that we just don't go back to normal, that we have to deal with some of these measures like masking, limiting gatherings, things like that for years?
Messer: The answer that I'm beginning to come up with or have come up with is that it's probably going to be seasonal. There probably will be times of the year or years where we'll say, oh, COVID transmission is really up in the community. Probably time to start wearing masks. Probably time to limit indoor gatherings. And then come summer a lot of those restrictions will probably go away.
Southeast Asia where they see a lot of seasonal influenza, mask wearing is something that's a lot more common, was more common before COVID. And it might require us to kind of catch up with that practice. Recognizing seasonality, recognizing risk, and being able to flex.