PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With the first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Oregon this week, many Oregonians have questions about what the next several weeks might look like in terms of the virus' spread.
With that in mind, FOX-12's Simon Gutierrez sat down for a lengthy conversation with Dr. Marcel Curlin, who specializes in infectious diseases at Oregon Health Sciences University.
Here are some excerpts from that conversation:
Gutierrez: What can you say based on what we know right now about this variant, what we can expect to see in the coming weeks here in Oregon?
Curlin: I think what's going to happen is that we'll see a larger number of cases. The proportion of new cases that are happening are going to be due to Omicron here, just as has happened in other places around the world.
Gutierrez: From what I understand, most of the cases that have been reviewed seem to be coming with less illness or less severe illness. Is that your understanding as well?
Curlin: Yes, it is. And I think that it's a bit of a silver lining. There's a lot of anxiety about Omicron spreading, and justifiably so because of the high attack rates. But on the other hand, the earliest indications seem to be that it's causing less severed disease. That's not to downplay the potentially severe effects of COVID infection. People will still die due to Omicron, but if that trend continues and we have less severe disease as a result, that would really be a favorable development.
Gutierrez: What do we know right now about the current vaccines that we have and how well they protect against this variant?
Curlin: So the vaccines still provide protection. The protection is less than it was against the original strain of COVID that the vaccine was based on.
Gutierrez: Do we have anything solid on percentages? I've heard maybe 75% effective with the booster and maybe 50% or 30% effective with just the initial two shots. Is that about right?
Curlin: Those numbers sound roughly about right, but we need to accumulate large numbers so that we can really assign accurate percentages.