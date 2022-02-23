PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Police are asking for the publics help after someone set a little wooden library on fire in Northeast Portland.

The woman who owns the small neighborhood library said she’s upset but plans on bringing it back with a new name.

"I'm very sad it's not here for the neighborhood but I’ve already ordered a new one. It'll rise from the ashes,” said owner Mary-Ann Maxwell. “I'm going to name it ‘The Phoenix.’"

Ring camera video shows flames coming from the library box in the Northeast Portland Neighborhood early Monday morning. Maxwell said when neighbors found out, they wanted to help.

“A lot of people, probably 30 or 40 people have said, ‘Can we help you? Can we give you money to help rebuild?’ So that's been really gratifying. I have to say it made me happy," Maxwell said. “I'm hoping that all of this stuff, something good comes of it."

If you know anything about who set the fire, you’re asked to contact the Portland police.