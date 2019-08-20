ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – There is new information about an explosion that injured two workers in Albany last week.
It happened at the Selmet industrial plant, where they make titanium castings and parts for aerospace companies.
The FOX 12 Investigators have discovered the plant has a recent history of safety violations.
FOX 12 asked Oregon’s Occupational Health and Safety division about the company’s track record when it comes to worker safety.
What we found was a list of violations, some of them, considered serious.
In the most recent citation, issued in May of 2019, OSHA found Selmet Incorporated did not adequately protect employees from a piece of machinery, resulting in the partial amputation of three fingers.
The proposed penalty was a $300 fine.
In 2018 were two serious violations, with OSHA finding the company did not perform periodic inspections and failed to properly train employees.
In 2015, there were citations for missing machinery guards, covers, and guard rails – all considered serious violations.
Last Thursday, two employees at Selmet were injured in an explosion at the plant, which is a titanium casting manufacturer.
One employee was critically injured.
The company at the time issued a statement, saying, “The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our thoughts and support are with the employees and their families who have been injured and affected.”
OSHA says it has one open investigation into the company’s safety practices.
It is also currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion.
