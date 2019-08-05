PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When you don’t want to leave your home, you can now have more than just pizza delivered.
Food delivery apps let you order your favorite meal from your favorite restaurants right from your phone.
The FOX 12 investigators decided to compare some of the most popular ones, by ordering the same sandwich from the same restaurant using four different apps. For perspective, the restaurant is about three miles away.
FOX 12 used Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash and UberEats. The order was placed at the same time.
21 minutes after ordering, Uber Eats arrived first.
DoorDash wasn’t far behind at 26 minutes.
In about 30 minutes, Grubhub arrived.
Postmates came 37 minutes after FOX 12 ordered.
When it comes to prices, DoorDash charged $9.29 for the sandwich. It also charged a $.93 service fee.
DoorDash does charge delivery fees, but happened to offer free delivery from the restaurant, making the total $10.22.
Uber Eats also charged $9.29 for the sandwich. A $2.00 small order fee was tacked on and an extra service fee of $1.39. It then had a delivery fee of $3.49, bringing the total to $16.17.
Grubhub charged $9.29 for the sandwich as well. It also charged a $4.99 delivery fee and a $2.00 small order delivery fee. The total came out to $16.28.
Postmates also charged $9.29 for the sandwich. But a $1.99 small cart fee, a $1.86 service fee and a delivery fee of $5.99 made the total $19.13.
The tip is not included in any of the totals and will cost you extra.
Food delivery apps also have deals with restaurants and it’s always changing so it’s a good idea to keep comparing prices.
