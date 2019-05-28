FOX 12 investigators: Dentists using laser treatment that tackles gum disease quickly

(KPTV) - Oregonians suffering from gum disease are finding relief with the help of a newly approved procedure that helps damaged tissue grow back with the use of a laser.
Dr. Sunil Thanik, a Tigard periodontist, was one of the first to adopt the laser procedure, which is called the Lenap Protocol, and has been performing the surgery for about ten years, but said it has only recently gained widespread acceptance by the medical community.
"Like any newer procedure, there's a little bit of pushback," said Thanik. "Fortunately this procedure is backed through science. Nowadays there's lots of literature, lots of double-blind studies."
In 2016, the FDA approved the use of a laser to stimulate new growth in gum tissue, which allows periodontists to not only repair but regenerate gum tissue damaged by disease.
The procedure can be done, in some cases, in less than an hour. It's typically painless, and any discomfort after the surgery is due to inflammation, which usually goes away within 48 hours.
"I'm fairly comfortable with it," said Nancy Vezey, while being prepped for her surgery. "I would be less comfortable with the others where they open up the gums and stitch it back in place."
Bette Steflick, who had the surgery last April, said she now has healthy gums, and no need for additional procedures.
