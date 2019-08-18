FOX 12 Investigators find online reviews may not be as reliable as you think

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – So many put their trust in online reviews, but are they truly trustworthy?
If you ask Jason Brown, they’re not always reliable.
“If consumers actually saw what their ratings looked like, they probably wouldn’t use them,” said Brown.
Brown said fake online reviews have become a real problem and that’s why he created the website ReviewFraud.org.
On it, consumers can look up their state and then find businesses that Brown claims are linked to fake online reviews.
“Businesses are really realizing that they need more and more reviews and so they’ve just been upping the ante and they really don’t have any regard for whether people can see that they’re fake or not, because they know they’re just going to keep fooling the general public,” he said.
After talking with Brown, the FOX 12 Investigators decided to find out for ourselves if Portland businesses have reviews online from people who never used their services.
FOX 12 first looked at Top Resume Pros, after reaching out to reviewers through Yelp to ask if they actually had contact with the business.
A woman from another state messaged back saying she was paid to leave the review, after responding to an ad on Craigslist.
FOX 12 called Top Resume Pros, asking to speak with a manager or owner. The person on the other line said they had no fake reviews online and would pass on the message. FOX 12 never received a call back from anyone.
FOX 12 then reached out to the company Northwest Movers, after speaking with a Yelp reviewer on the phone from another state, who said she was paid through an online site to leave a positive review.
The owner of Northwest Movers responded to our questions on the phone and through email, saying he wanted to set the record straight.
He said he hired a search engine optimization company in 2014 to help their website rank better on Google so they could land more customers.
In 2015, he said he started noticing reviews from customers he didn’t recognize.
The owner shared an email with FOX 12 where he asked the SEO company if they were leaving the reviews, writing, “If so, that is not something we signed up for and do not wish to continue our working relationship with your company.”
The company denied it, according to the email.
In 2016, Northwest Movers still had reviews coming in from questionable customers. After reaching out to those customers and confirming it, the Northwest Movers wrote another email to the SEO company ending their relationship and instructing the fake reviews be deleted as soon as possible.
“We hear about paid online reviews all the time,” said Danielle Payne with the Better Business Bureau.
Payne said its important customers try to verify reviews.
“Let’s take for instance if you were using Google or Yelp and you’re looking for a restaurant,” she said. “Read more than one review and if a restaurant, for example, has a lot of five-star reviews and a couple three stars, maybe a couple one stars, that actually could give you a sense that these are real reviews, because there’s different opinions and people are experiencing it differently.”
Payne said after looking at Google and Yelp, head over to the Better Business Bureau’s site.
Unlike other sites, BBB doesn’t post complaints right away. She said they take the time to verify the person was a customer.
