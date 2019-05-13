FOX 12 investigators find out what you need to do with your insurance before buying a trampoline

(KPTV) - Your kids love them, but that doesn’t mean your insurance company is a fan.
It’s this time of year when people often consider buying a trampoline as it gets warmer.
“We had friends who had trampolines and thought that as the kids were growing up it was a great outdoor activity for them to be involved in,” said Portland resident, Eric Schnebly.
But it’s also an outdoor activity that can make many insurance companies cringe.
“I would suspect that a lot of people when they buy a trampoline, they’re thinking of the fun they’re going to have in the backyard with the kids and not so much about the insurance implications,” said Kenton Brine, President of the NW Insurance Council.
One implication Brine said is frequent, high cost injuries.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2014, trampolines caused more than 100,000 emergency room visits.
Another concern Kenton said insurers have, other kids from the neighborhood jumping on it, sometimes without the homeowner’s knowledge.
“And if they get injured, they might follow suit against you for allowing them on the trampoline without permission, so you have to make sure you have coverage,” said Brine.
But FOX 12 found a lot of homeowners, like Schnebly, never knew they needed to touch base with their insurance company.
“We were not aware of that at all,” said Schnebly.
Dave Juvits, owner of Portland Trampolines, sells them for a living.
“I know of one accident about 15 years ago where a boy broke his arm,” said Juvits. “The enclosure system really made a difference on trampolines.”
He agrees most customers aren’t aware they need to call their insurance companies, but he said it’s never driven away the ones that do.
“I only know of one family that, well, changed insurance companies and they got a better rate so that worked out well for them,” said Juvits.
Schnebly said he’s now going to call his insurance company and make sure he’s covered.
“I would need to speak more with the insurance company and figure out what’s going on,” he said.
Brine said a number of insurance companies will cover a trampoline but with guidelines, like they want you to have a net around it and make sure it’s secured.
But Brine recommends telling your insurance company before you purchase one, because if someone is injured, your claim could be denied and you could even lose your policy all together.
