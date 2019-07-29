ASHLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's the only full-service crime lab for wildlife in the world and it’s located right here in Oregon.
Whenever an endangered or threatened species dies and it looks suspicious, it’s sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Forensics Lab in Ashland.
“Without us, without our ability to work a crime scene, match up the evidence to the victim, to the suspect, the wildlife investigators would have to catch the bad guy in the act,” said Lab Director, Ken Goddard.
Goddard said as the only lab in the world dedicated to solving crimes against wildlife, each job serves an important purpose.
They have employees who work in pathology, genetics, DNA analysis. Then there’s Johnnie French.
“At least I know to just be careful,” said French.
He’s the Collections Manager and keeps up with the lab’s close to 75,000 reference collection of dead wildlife.
“You have to have a known to identify an unknown,” said French. “Without that known, then that unknown is going to remain unknown and that’s kind of the difference between human crime and wildlife crime.”
“Human crime you kind of jump to what happened,” French continued. “The first step in wildlife crime is what is this.”
A tour of French’s collection includes some of the world’s most dangerous snakes.
“These are Mambas and Vipers,” French showed FOX 12.
He also showed FOX 12 deer skulls and primate skulls just brought in with bullet holes.
“You start with your basic characteristics,” said French. “Say we have a skull we need to identify, we look at teeth, we look at the shape of the skull and one of the analysts will go, hey I think this is a primate or this is some kind of primate. Let’s go dig into the primate doors or the primate cabinets and start pulling reference specimens to compare this to.”
Room after room, more animals can be found in cabinets and drawers.
Inside one of the drawers, French showed FOX 12 dozens of parrots from South America.
Most of the animals are either donated or seized by authorities from all over the world.
“It’s always something new,” said French. “You can never get bored doing this.”
If you ask French, he has the greatest job in the world.
“I get to work with some of the most rare and endangered species,” said French. “Some of the most intelligent people and it’s always something new.”
The lab has such a big collection of wildlife species, a new 15,000 square foot facility is being built on the property to hold them all.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
