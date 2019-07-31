PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In Multnomah County, people who commit misdemeanor offenses, even dozens of times, are often back walking the street the same day.
This scenario played out prominently in June, when a man seen on surveillance video punching a woman twice on a downtown Portland street, Daniel Bertrand, was released the same day he was arrested.
"I found out myself," said Kimmie Williams, the woman who was assaulted. "I immediately got sick and threw up."
RELATED: Caught on camera: Man punches woman in the face in Ankeny Alley
In that case, a judge made the decision to release Bertrand.
He was arrested and booked back into the Multnomah County Jail two weeks later for trespassing, then released again.
Court records show Bertrand was arrested for trespassing again five days later and released again.
This pattern of "catch and release" is not uncommon in the Portland area.
According to records obtained from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, of the 100 most frequent offenders booked into the jail, 17 have been arrested and booked more than 100 times.
Most of the crimes committed by those frequent offenders are classified as misdemeanors.
Stephen Bushong, the presiding judge for Multnomah County, said people are released from custody based on a strict set of criteria, and that those released are typically not considered to be a threat to the community.
"It's always a difficult decision," said Bushong. "And to the extent that people are victimized by people who are released from custody pre-trial, that's unfortunate and we would like that to never happen. I wish I could say that it doesn't happen, but it does."
According to Multnomah County, the average jail stay for a misdemeanor offense in June was 3.7 days, and 35% of all people booked into the jail were released on their own recognizance, meaning they can walk free until their court hearing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.