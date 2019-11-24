FOX 12 Investigators look into challenges facing local brewing scene after several breweries, cideries close

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In a year that saw more than half a dozen prominent breweries and cideries close their doors, there is a fair amount of anxiety in the Portland brewing scene.
“Business is hard in the beverage industry. It has been for the last three to four years, specifically in cider,” said Jeff Parrish, founder of Portland Cider Company.
Parrish watched with worry this past year as the owners of both Cider Riot! and the Avid Tap Room decided to close up shop.
“The explosive growth we saw when we started our business is basically over, and we’re kind of in this period much like craft beer is where it’s growing but it’s growing incrementally. We’re talking single-digit growth,” said Parrish.
The explosive growth saturated the local market, with an ever-expanding roster of craft brewers competing for market share.
According to the Oregon Brewers’ Guild, the state grew from 73 active breweries in 2009 to more than 230 in 2017.
In 2018 and 2019, Portland saw the closures of Burnside Brewing, Bridgeport Brewing, Rock Bottom Brewing, Lompoc Brewing, the aforementioned cideries, and the closure of Widmer’s Brew Pub.
“I think what we’re seeing now is just the natural maturing of the industry. And I think as an industry matures and grows, a few closures like this are bound to happen,” said Tony Roberts, the co-executive director of the Oregon Brewers’ Guild.
Adding to the instability is the recent introduction and growing popularity of an entirely new beverage: hard seltzer.
“The data shows it is the fastest growing product category, and a lot of people have jumped into it,” said Parrish. “And you go into any grocery store and there’s a lot of shelf space that is now dedicated to seltzer, and that’s at the expense of beer and cider.”
Despite the challenges, Parrish said he still turns a profit and loves what he’s doing, although he admits the margin for error has become slim.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
