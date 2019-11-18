PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many people have heard about hackers getting into your phones, computers and tablets. But what about your cars?
Imagine driving down the road, when suddenly someone else has control of your car remotely.
That’s the image painted in a report, called Kill Switch, released by the consumer advocate group Consumer Watchdog.
“The security that’s in these cars is no better than what’s on a wireless phone,” said Jamie Court, President of Consumer Watchdog. “What’s on an Android device or an iPhone and that’s not good enough.”
Court said they spent months talking with a group of car industry technologists and engineers, who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of losing their jobs. Their concern, newer car models with internet connection.
“The danger is these connections can be hacked and when the connections can be hacked, your car can be hacked and someone could take control of that car,” said Court.
The top 10 car brands in the U.S. already sell internet-connected cars, according to the report.
“We’re just hitting the tip of the iceberg with it too,” said Court. “The cars are just coming onto the roads that you’re not going to buy a car pretty soon that doesn’t have a connection.”
Like its name, the report recommends a kill switch be provided by automakers so drivers can disconnect their cars from the internet in a second.
“It’s cheap,” said Court. “It’s easy.”
The FOX 12 investigators reached out to several automakers to ask them about the report.
Honda provided the following statement:
“The cybersecurity landscape for all industries, including the auto industry, continues to evolve and present challenges to companies that are committed to protecting their customers' safety and privacy. As vehicles have become more dependent upon electronic control systems, as well as cloud-integrated, advanced communications systems, Honda has been working collaboratively with suppliers to ensure the integrity of these systems. The private and public sectors must also work together to ensure the security, by design, of products in the marketplace.
Overall, industry and individual company approaches to cybersecurity should remain flexible and nimble to enable responsiveness to cyber threats as they arise. For example, Honda is a founding member of the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC), which enables automakers to share and analyze information about cyber threats and develop mitigation strategies in a secure environment. Cultivating similar, collaborative partnerships among industry and with the government is imperative as companies confront potential cyber threats.
The Auto-ISAC, including contributions by Honda representatives, has established comprehensive Automotive Cybersecurity Best Practices (http://www.automotiveisac.com/best-practices) developed as a proactive measure to further enhance vehicle cybersecurity throughout the industry. The Best Practices provide deep technical and organizational breadth to support, develop, and improve defenses against potential cybersecurity threats of the motor vehicle ecosystem. They are grounded in ISO, NIST and other established cybersecurity frameworks but are tailored to the motor vehicle. Auto-ISAC members have committed to continuously enhancing the Best Practices over time to keep pace with the constantly evolving cyber landscape. Moving forward, Honda will look to these and other best practices as we strive to ensure a safe and secure vehicle environment for our customers.”
Toyota, Ford and GM deferred to the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers:
“Today, cybersecurity is a priority to every industry using computer systems, including automobiles. Automakers know their customers care about security, and automakers are taking many protective actions, including designing vehicles from the start with security features and adding cybersecurity measures to new and redesigned models.
Automakers are partnering with public and private research groups to share new solutions and participating in multiple cyber forums on emerging issues. In 2015, automakers launched an Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) that now includes 51 global automakers and suppliers, and the ISAC has developed a series of Best Practices on cybersecurity.
Experts at the world’s largest automotive standards bodies – the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and SAE International – have joined forces to develop a unified international standard for automotive cybersecurity. Automakers also continue to confer with policymakers on cybersecurity matters. To learn more: www.AutomotiveCybersecurity.com.
Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility, and consumers – along with automakers and their suppliers -- need to be vigilant. Consumers should exercise good cyber hygiene in all they do, including properly pairing a phone to a car, deleting phone data from rental cars (if paired), and being active in doing the maintenance and updates as requested for phones and vehicles.
Also, the Society of Automotive Engineers is a good source for more info. SAE has about 15,000 automotive engineers worldwide with groups working on cybersecurity. For example, SAE updated the OBD standard to harden vehicles against potentially compromised external devices or connections to the OBD II connector.”
